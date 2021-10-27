Vegan Chain Beatnic Launches Fable Food Co.'s Meaty Mushroom Products

To kick off World Vegan Month on Monday, November 1, New York City’s celebrated vegan restaurant, Beatnic, is partnering with Fable Food Co, an Australian-based brand to launch their meaty mushroom products in the United States for the first time.

Fable Meaty Mushrooms are the all-natural, chef-quality meat alternative made from real, naturally meaty Shiitake mushrooms. Leveraging the nutritious benefits and natural umami flavors of mushrooms that help make meat so appealing, Fable’s mushroom products are made from all-natural ingredients that are free from GMOs, preservatives, and artificial ingredients.

Available for the first time in United States, Fable’s Meaty Mushrooms will be featured in two new menu items developed by the Beatnic team that will be offered at all of Beatnic’s locations:

Loaded Shroom Nachos ($6.95): Tortilla Chips, Fable Meaty Mushrooms, Black Beans, Queso Cheeze Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Tofu Crema (Contains: Soy)

Magic Mushroom ($12.95): Romaine, Fable Meaty Mushrooms, Black Beans, Radish, Pico de Gallo, Purple Cabbage, Guacamole, Tofu Crema, Cilantro, Avocado Tomatillo Dressing (Contains: Soy)

In addition to the Fable x Beatnic collaboration, Beatnic will also launch their ‘​​Plant Pass’ to encourage guests to eat more plant-based items for World Vegan Month. With the ‘Plant Pass’, guests can buy 4 entrees over the course of the month and get the 5th entree for free. The Plant Pass program is only valid through the Loyalty Program on the Beatnic app during the entire month of November.

Since rebranding this year, the new Beatnic name takes inspiration from the original Bleecker Street location which recently reopened in October 2021 and reflects its creative, inclusive, and vibrant cultural values.

Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic, says of the collaboration with Fable, “We are absolutely honored to be Fable’s first US partner and to collaborate on these specialty, mushroom-inspired recipes created just for our guests to celebrate World Vegan Month. The Fable product is one of the most dynamic we’ve seen - its rich and robust meaty flavor and hearty texture are the perfect complement to Beatnic’s fun and creative vegan recipes. The Loaded Shroom Nachos, which feature Fable Meaty Mushrooms and our house made Queso will satisfy even the most diehard omnivores and the Magic Mushroom salad which is fresh and vibrant is my new go to order. We love that Fable is made with a short deck of clean ingredients and entirely vegetable-based; it’s really unlike anything available in the plant-based category, and we look forward to sharing it with our guests.”

Michael Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of Fable Food Co, says, “We are so excited to collaborate with Beatnic as our US launch partner and add our Fable Meaty Mushrooms to their incredible menu in celebration of World Vegan Month. I first went vegetarian while living in the US and Beatnic’s Bleecker Street venue was my go to on trips to New York City, so it’s a real personal thrill to partner with them for our US launch.

“We absolutely love Beatnic’s creative, bold and deliciously fun approach to delicious vegan food and we can’t wait for diners to get a taste of Fable served with Beatnic’s trademark creative flair. Leveraging the nutritious benefits and natural umami flavors of shiitake mushrooms, our Meaty Mushrooms bring a unique meaty mushroom-based protein that we know Beatnic diners will love.

“It’s incredibly exciting for us to bring our meaty mushrooms to the US market and be a part of Beatnic’s story as they continue to push the envelope and reimagine deliciously creative vegan food as we know it.”