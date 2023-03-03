Vegan Concept Floozie Cookies to Grow in the U.S. and Canada

Oakscale, a leading developer helping emerging franchise brands scale to reach their full potential, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with TGP International, an award-winning global agency supporting development of concepts in the hospitality and retail segment, to bring the Floozie Cookies brand to the United States and Canada via franchise development.

Floozie Cookies is a 100% vegan, handmade stuffed cookie concept created by Kimberly Lin, a Canadian-born pastry chef who honed her pastry skills in some of London’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Claridge’s, Corinthia London and Dominique Ansel Bakery. Chef Lin launched the company, as part of Game Changers Investments, in late 2020 in London’s Covent Garden and at Expo 2020 Dubai, resulting in four locations and a pop-up store at Harrods in London. With its menu of seven standing cookie options, a monthly limited edition special, and a variety of ice cream sundaes, shakes and hot chocolates, the brand has quickly gained a loyal consumer following and garnered widespread media coverage and enthusiastic social media buzz. Today the brand has confirmed locations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Now, through TGP’s partnership with Oakscale, Floozie Cookies is targeting aggressive expansion throughout the United States. Its five-year outlook calls for nearly 100 sites to open throughout the United States and Canada.

“This is a powerful partnership,” says Joshua Kovacs, founder/CEO of Oakscale. “TGP is expert at turning food and beverage brands into successful restaurant concepts and has made great strides with Floozie Cookies in England and other international markets. We excel at selling franchises in the United States. By combining our efforts, we can build on the great foundation that Floozie Cookies has established overseas and bring an exciting new offering to cookie-loving consumers and franchise investors seeking an out-of-the-ordinary concept.”

“While Floozie Cookies started out as a passion project during the pandemic, it’s been nothing short of incredible to see the brand take on a life of its own with international expansions and a loyal following of vegan cookie fans behind it,” says Chef Lin. “I’m thrilled to continue growing our footprint working with new partners internationally, and continue developing the brand.”

Ryan Durishin, a veteran restaurant franchise salesperson who spent more than a decade at Fransmart, is leading Oakscale’s efforts to develop Floozie Cookies in North America. Kovacs worked under Durishin in the past and said adding him to the team will allow Oakscale, whose success has largely been with non-food franchises, to expand very effectively into the food and beverage segment.

“The global cookie market is growing at a rate of 5.3% annually and is expected to surpass $44 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research,” Durishin said. “Consumers are always looking to try unique concepts, and we believe the outstanding concept that Kimberly has created will do very well throughout the country.”

The first deal to bring Floozie Cookies to the United States is near completion and will involve development in Southern California.