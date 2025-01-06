Veggie Grill by Next Level (VG) has launched its brand-new permanent menu category of superfood smoothies across all 16 locations nationwide. Crafted with organic fruits, veggies, herbs and sweeteners, these nourishing vegan beverages are blended fresh to order and are free of fillers or ice to keep guests’ bodies and taste buds energized and craving more. All of the smoothies, with the exception of Hydration Hero, contain a blend of plant-based proteins (pea, sunflower and pumpkin).

Smoothie flavors include:

Java Jolt: Organic coffee meets superfoods in this energizing blend. Organic coffee, cocoa, banana, maca, cinnamon and adaptogenic mushrooms are naturally sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. ($10.45)

Green GlowUp: A bright green sipper with ingredients that will help guests glow from the inside out, Green GlowUp is made with organic mango, orange juice, coconut milk, spinach, spirulina, chlorella, kale, broccoli, Indian moringa, lucuma, baobab fruit and coconut crystals for a natural sweetener. ($10.45)

Hydration Hero: Designed to hydrate and refresh at the cellular level, Hydration Hero is packed with natural electrolytes. This delicious blend includes organic coconut milk, lime, lemon, pineapple, cucumber, fresh basil, pomegranate and acerola cherry. ($11.45)

Banana Berry: A classic flavor profile with a healthful twist, Banana Berry is made with organic strawberries, banana and orange enhanced with goji berry, acerola, rosehips, cranberry, raspberry, pomegranate and a boost of vegan collagen to support healthy skin, hair and nails. ($10.45)

Tropical Tonic: This vibrant elixir features orange, coconut, mango, pineapple, ginger, and turmeric and is infused with tart cherry and ashwagandha to encourage strength, endurance and recovery. ($10.45)

Next Level Burger (NLB) guests can also get their fill of superfoods this month with NLB’s Superfood Duo. Available only for the month of January, these fan favorite limited-time offerings have returned for the second year at all 10 NLB locations nationwide:

Superfood burger: Next Level Burger’s scratch-made signature mushroom and quinoa patty, smoky tempeh bacon, organic avocado, organic pickles, microgreens, a sprouted whole grain bun and house-made smoky and tangy yogurt sauce ($11.95)

Superfood Smoothie Shake: A blend of house-made organic coconut or soy soft serve ice cream hand-spun with organic strawberries, organic banana, organic chia seeds, organic cashew yogurt and organic pumpkin seed protein ($7.45-$11.45).

Bonus: Both brands are hosting a Veganuary Challenge, rewarding guests who visit four times in January with a free burger at Next Level Burger or a free entrée or smoothie at Veggie Grill on their fifth visit!