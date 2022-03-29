Veggie Grill to Celebrate Earth Day Throughout April

It’s almost April which means the start of Earth Month is just days away. This year, the team at Veggie Grill, the leading 100% plant-based casual dining chain, will be celebrating all month long with a couple of enticing initiatives:

·Grades of Green Donation campaign – Throughout the month of April, Veggie Grill will be donating a portion of the proceeds for every VG Classic Burger sold to Grades of Green. The forward-thinking organization aims to provide the youth of today with the knowledge and resources necessary to ensure a green future and make a positive impact on the environment, and each donation will be giving our youth access to educational pathway programs, leadership-building skills, mentorship, and more.

·VG Rookie Day – Have a friend who’s new to plant-based dining? Well, Veggie Grill will be hosting a “Rookie Day” on April 25th. For one day only, each guest who eats at a Veggie Grill with a vegan first timer – aka a “Rookie” – will receive a BOGO meal for their friend (in-store only, all locations).