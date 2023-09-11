Veggie Grill Expands Partnership with Beyond Meat

Veggie Grill, the beloved plant-based restaurant pioneer and acclaimed segment leader best known for serving feel-good food for all since 2006, is deepening its longtime partnership with Beyond Meat with expanded Beyond Steak menu offerings. Committed to sourcing the best-tasting and highest-quality plant-based products possible, Veggie Grill will feature the award-winning Beyond Steak on three existing fan-favorite menu items. The 100% plant-powered restaurant brand debuted the better-for-you steak in April. The overwhelmingly positive response to Beyond Steak, coupled with Veggie Grill’s unwavering commitment to serving delicious plant-based food, has paved the way for the expanded Beyond Meat partnership.

Available now at all 17 Veggie Grill locations nationwide, the Beyond Steak offerings include:

Steak Fajita Quesadilla: Grilled tortilla stuffed with marinated Beyond Steak, melted shredded cheddar and grilled fajita vegetables, served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and salsa. First released in April of this year, the Steak Fajita Quesadilla was an instant success, and is now Veggie Grill’s third bestselling menu item.

Sonoran Bowl: Ancient grains topped with Beyond Steak, ranchero beans, grilled carrots, tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, Fresno peppers and roasted red pepper sauce

Classic Romaine Caesar Salad: Romaine hearts topped with Beyond Steak, parmesan and flatbread croutons, served with signature Caesar dressing and a grilled lemon

Add-on: Beyond Steak is also now available as an add-on for select Veggie Grill menu items, including the Caesar Salad Wrap

“From day one, our mission at Veggie Grill has been to use plant-based ingredients to reinvent familiar and craveable dishes that are just as satisfying as meat-based counterparts, and whether it’s an American classic, a tasty bowl or a nourishing salad, the goal has always been to create feel-good food for all,” says T.K. Pillan, co-founder and CEO of Veggie Grill. “We were thrilled that our guests loved Beyond Steak as much as we did, and following the success of the Steak Fajita Quesadilla, we’re extremely proud to grow our partnership with the Beyond Meat team by diversifying our Beyond Steak lineup. We are confident our Veggie Grill guests will continue to embrace its flavor, versatility and better-for-you health benefits - enjoyed with some of our most popular menu items.”

Boasting 21 grams of protein, one gram of saturated fat and 170 calories per serving, along with the benefits of no cholesterol, added hormones or antibiotics, Beyond Steak plant-based seared tips are first-of-its-kind and provide the juicy taste and tender texture of traditional steak while being better for people and the planet. In addition to being incredibly delicious, Beyond Steak was awarded the 2023 FABI Award from the National Restaurant Association for Best New Product Innovation, was certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Program and was named a TIME Best Invention for being “A Healthier Steak.”

“As fellow plant-based leaders and innovators, we’re proud to be longstanding partners of Veggie Grill as we look to introduce people of all diets to better-for-you and sustainable plant-based options,” says Akerho Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Beyond Meat. “We are thrilled to see the Veggie Grill guest community continue its remarkable enthusiasm for Beyond Steak as the featured protein on fan-favorite menu items.”

To celebrate the expanded Beyond Steak options, Veggie Grill is offering $5 off its Steak Fajita Quesadilla, Sonoran Bowl or Classic Romaine Caesar Salad, all with Beyond Steak, through Saturday, September 10, 2023 with code 5OFFSTEAK. On National Quesadilla Day, September 25, Veggie Grill will reward guests with a free Beyond Steak Quesadilla with $10 purchase, using the code FREEQDAY.