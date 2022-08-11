Veggie Grill Launches Virtual Concept, Vegan Bowls For All

Veggie Grill, the nation's leading destination for creative and craveable plant-based food is launching another innovative virtual concept, Vegan Bowls For All. The fully vegan menu features six nourishing bowls designed to provide clean, satisfying, flavorful options to customers looking to optimize their health without sacrificing enjoyment. Beginning today, the bowls are available for delivery through all major delivery providers. Whether customers are looking for a post-workout dinner or a hearty lunch to power them through the day, Vegan Bowls For All is here to curb hunger, sans guilt, without sacrificing taste.

The Vegan Bowls For All menu provides a customizable selection of clean, whole food plant-based bowls, with a wide choice of vegan toppings. Among the selection are the Cali-Grains Bowl, Korean Kimchi Bowl, Chickpea Curry Bowl, Thai Coconut Curry Bowl, Harvest Bowl and Ranchero Bowl. Multiple salads from the beloved Veggie Grill menu are available for purchase as well, including the Classic Romaine Caesar, Power Greens Caesar, Catalina Taco Salad, Super Greens & Quinoa Salad, and the Chinese Chick’n Salad.

"We’re excited to introduce a convenient and affordable option designed for consumers to optimally nourish themselves while supporting the health of the planet at the same time. Our mission is to provide 100% plant-based food that satisfies cravings and moods of all kinds, and Vegan Bowls For All fortifies that mission," says T.K. Pillan, Veggie Grill's co-founder.

Partnering with popular delivery platforms including Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, Vegan Bowls For All will operate out of all twenty-nine Veggie Grill kitchens for lunch and dinner service, seven days a week.

Each bowl starts at $12.95 with customized upgrades available.