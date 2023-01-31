Veggie Grill Now Serves Hooray Foods' Plant-Based Bacon

Hooray Foods today announced its innovative plant-based bacon is now served at Veggie Grill; the world’s leading destination for convenient, craveable, plant-based food. The bacon is available at all 35 Veggie Grill locations nationwide.

"It’s a huge win for us to be able to bring Hooray bacon to a family of restaurants that share our commitment to offering delicious and sustainable plant-based options,” says Claire Klein, Hooray Foods head of sales. “We’re honored to further the mission of Veggie Grill of providing delicious food without animal cruelty or negative environmental impact.”

Veggie Grill features Hooray Foods crispy bacon on its signature vegan BLT Avocado Croissant, served with romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Dijonnaise, and mashed avocado on a flaky croissant roll. The bacon is also available as an add-on to a variety of other fan-favorite menu items, such as salads, sandwiches, and sides.

“We are delighted to partner with Hooray Foods and offer their amazing plant-based bacon to our customers in their favorite dishes,” says Christine, Velasquez, Director of Restaurant Supply Chain. “It has a delicious savory flavor; crispy and chewy texture and it truly elevates several of our favorite menu items.”