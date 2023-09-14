Veggie Grill to Offer BOGO Classic Burger Deal for National Cheeseburger DAy

It’s no secret that Americans love cheeseburgers, so much so that there is a day to celebrate them! This coming Monday, September 18th marks National Cheeseburger Day and Veggie Grill, the plant-based pioneer, is ensuring the vegans and vegetarians can participate in the food holiday fun!

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Veggie Grill is offering buy one, get one free VG Classic Burgers on Monday, September 18 at all 17 existing locations across the U.S. The 100% plant-based VG Classic is made with a Beyond burger patty, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun. It’s totally vegan, and totally packed with the same meaty and cheesy goodness of a traditional cheeseburger.