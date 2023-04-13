Veggie Grill Offers Banh Mi Featuring Beyond Meat's Plant-Based Steak

Customers now can head to Veggie Grill to enjoy a brand-new Banh Mi featuring Beyond Meat’s award-winning Beyond Steak. It’s savory, a little spicy, slightly tangy and delightfully crispy all at once.

Veggie Grill’s new Banh Mi is the chain’s second menu item to feature groundbreaking Beyond Steak, adding to their specially seasoned Carne Asada Fries. A first-of-its-kind, Beyond Steak provides the juicy taste and tender texture of traditional steak while being better for people and the planet. In addition to being incredibly delicious, Beyond Steak was awarded the 2023 FABI Award from the National Restaurant Association for Best New Product Innovation and was named a TIME Best Invention, praised as “A Healthier Steak”. Beyond Steak boasts 21g of protein and contains only 1 gram of saturated fat and 170 calories per serving, with no cholesterol, no added hormones and no antibiotics.