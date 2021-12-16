Veggie Grill, Veganuary Partner for Special January Promotions

This year, Veggie Grill has partnered with Veganuary, the official organization behind the annual, month-long vegan eating challenge, to provide a stellar line-up of programming.
- The triumphant return of Orange Chickin’ – This delightful plant-based take on the classic, sweet, citrusy, and tangy chicken dish is a Veggie Grill fan-favorite. The Orange Chickin’ ($12.95), launching on January 5th, also happens to be the perfect delicious and familiar plate to help kickstart a new year of plant-based eating!
- This year, Veggie Grill is taking the limited time offer one step further by donating $1 to Veganuary's sustainability philanthropy efforts for each Orange Chickin’ sold from January 5th- 31st!
- VG Rookie Day – For anyone with a friend that is new to plant-based dining, Veggie Grill will be hosting a “Rookie Day” on January 12th! For one day only, each guest who eats at a Veggie Grill with a vegan first timer – aka a “Rookie” – will receive a BOGO meal for their friend (in-store only, all locations!).
- Guests can record the rookie’s reaction to their plant-based meal and share it via Instagram stories, tagging @VeggieGrill and using the #VGRookieDay hashtag, for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
- Giveaways, giveaways, giveaways! – Each Monday in January, Veggie Grill will be teaming up with beloved vegan brands such as Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart to host a series of product giveaways. To participate, guests must follow the Veggie Grill Instagram page, tag a friend on each Monday’s post, then wait for the winners to be announced on the following Thursday!
