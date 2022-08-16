Veggies Made Great Releases New Stuffed Cauliflower Bites

New Veggies Made Great Stuffed Cauliflower Bites feature a crispy cauliflower crust made with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli and​ ​spinach, plus alternative flours like chickpea and rice and are filled with a blend of authentic​ ​Italian veggies and cheese. Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are available to foodservice in two flavors—Margherita and Spinach Ricotta—to satisfy the growing demand for great-tasting, better-for-you appetizer, small plate and side dish options.

Demand for cauliflower-based products is increasing, driven by the popularity of low-carb and gluten-free dietary trends. Packed with vegetables as the No.1 ingredient, the Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are a great menu option for the more than 35% of consumers who want restaurants to offer more vegetable-focused small plates.2 The Margherita Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are filled with an authentic Italian blend of real mozzarella, tomatoes and basil while the Spinach Ricotta Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are filled with a blend of creamy ricotta, spinach and parmesan cheese.

“We’re excited to introduce Stuffed Cauliflower Bites as a better-for-you menu option across dayparts,” says Elliot Huss, CEO, Veggies Made Great. “The Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are perfect for operators looking to diversify their menu and appeal to customers seeking wholesome and delicious gluten-free foods.”

Reminiscent of traditional pizza bites, Veggies Made Great Stuffed Cauliflower Bites align with the growing demand for comfort food with a twist. The crispy cauliflower crust and flavorful filling of cheese and veggies are sure to delight both kids and adults. Health conscious eaters will also appreciate the fact that the Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are made with simple, real ingredients, are gluten-free and are a good source of protein and fiber.

Convenient and easy-to-serve, the Stuffed Cauliflower Bites can go straight from the freezer into the deep fryer, convection oven, high speed oven, microwave or air fryer with zero prep needed. Consider serving with a dipping sauce and side of fresh veggies to round out the dish. Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are shipped and stored frozen (18-month shelf life) and come in six-2 pound bags per case.

Veggies Made Great has partnered with Elohi Strategic Advisors to help lead their entry into the foodservice channel. Veggies Made Great Stuffed Cauliflower Bites are distributed Nationally through Dot Foods.