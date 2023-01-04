Velvet Taco Adding Three Locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

Velvet Taco is adding three new restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and they will arrive just in time for the New Year. Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has continued to break taco barriers with their trendy, scratch made tacos and added dozens of locations across the U.S. with plans to continue growing through the foreseeable future.

Velvet Taco will hold grand opening celebrations specific to each location which includes a secret, roaming Velvet Taco truck offering Velvet Taco swag and free taco cards, seven days of giveaways during the first week for the chance to receive free queso, taco cards, and merch, and more. Be sure to follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok to learn more.

All three restaurants will add 50+ jobs per location in the area. The General Managers, Curtis Walker, Grapevine GM; Andrew Akpotaire, Deep Ellum GM; and Josip Janjic, Rockwall GM, are all internal promotions within the brand and bring collectively over 40 years of experience in hospitality-facing industries. They can’t wait to welcome guests from their communities.

All three locations will feature Velvet Taco’s signature rustic, electrifying design and vibe while each location will bring their own connection to the community. Grapevine, for example, will include nods to the historic downtown with a train theme, while Deep Ellum will feature an urban vibe with an Instagrammable mural and decor that compliments the infamous art-focused reputation of the Deep Ellum district.

Says CEO, president, and taco maker Clay Dover, “Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco. With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our Tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we’ll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go.”