Velvet Taco Adds Breakfast Hours at Dallas Locations

Velvet Taco, the acclaimed taco brand known for its innovative and globally-inspired tacos, announces the debut of its ‘Breakfast Liberation’ program to all Dallas locations. The new program extends the taco brand’s hours to include breakfast and allow pickup and delivery orders from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Velvet Taco’s breakfast menu features four crave-worthy taco options, all priced under $5: Velvet Griddle, Hangover Breakfast, Farmhouse, and Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes. Each choice is elevated, scratch-made, and full of interesting flavors, setting Velvet Taco’s offering apart from the typical, and often soggy, bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast taco wrapped in foil. What’s more? Every breakfast taco can be catered in the brand’s signature 12, 24 or 48-pack catering Taco Boxes.

Velvet Taco’s new extended hours run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and apply to all Dallas-area locations, excluding the Fort Worth location (2700 W 7th St. Fort Worth, Texas).

Velvet Taco has made ordering the most important meal of the day fast and convenient. Guests can order in the Velvet Taco app or from velvettaco.com for easy pick up or fast delivery as early as 8:00 a.m. When ordering directly, guests can join The Velvet Room, the brand’s tiered, points-based loyalty program that rewards guests with unique offerings and VIP experiences without traditional discounts.

“It might sound ironic, but until now, our fan-favorite breakfast tacos haven’t been available for breakfast. That’s why we’re thrilled to finally offer our craveable, scratch-made breakfast tacos all day long starting at 8:00 a.m. with our extended Dallas hours,” Says Velvet Taco Director of Culinary, Chef Venecia Willis, “We know that guests’ options for a truly chef-driven taco at breakfast time have been limited and our team can’t wait to serve up innovative tacos like the Velvet Griddle and Hangover Breakfast bright and early for guests on the go.”

Velvet Taco Breakfast Menu

Velvet Griddle

Scrambled egg with candied bacon and tater tots topped with maple syrup on a French toast tortilla ($3.95)

Hangover Breakfast

Slow-roasted Angus brisket & pulled pork with peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, scrambled egg, cheese blend, and red chile aioli on a flour tortilla ($4.75)

Farmhouse

Scrambled egg with jalapeño cheddar sausage and crispy chicken tender topped with a cheese blend, crispy chicken skin, and chimichurri hollandaise on a flour tortilla ($4.25)

Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes

Slow-roasted Angus brisket with scrambled egg and cheesy mushroom hash brown casserole topped with salsa, crema and chives on a flour tortilla ($4.25)