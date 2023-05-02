Velvet Taco Announces First Casino Restaurant Partnership

Velvet Taco announced its first casino restaurant partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort inside of the District Food Hall in Durant, Oklahoma. Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas, TX in 2011. Since then, the brand has continued to break taco barriers with their trendy, scratch made tacos and nearly 40 locations across the U.S. This outpost joins two other Oklahoma restaurants in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The partnership between Velvet Taco and Choctaw Casino & Resort will bring Durant, OK’s up-and-coming food hall, the District Food Hall, their very own Velvet Taco. The restaurant will serve the complete Velvet Taco menu, including the popular Spicy Tikka Chicken and Korean Fried Rice tacos, along with alcoholic beverages such as their Kick Ass margaritas, Palomas, and beer.

“We are honored to partner with the folks of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma,” says Clay Dover, President, CEO and taco maker. “The opportunity to expand, and to break into the casino arena, is exciting for our brand and we’re thrilled to explore more partnerships like this in the future.”

Velvet Taco’s momentum for continued growth at the start of 2023 has been strong since the three Dallas Fort Worth openings. With four restaurant openings (Deep Ellum, Rockwall, Grapevine, Frisco) in their home state of Texas in just four months, Velvet Taco’s growth runway is showing no signs of stopping. The rest of 2023 has several restaurants planned to open in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, with the food hall in Durant planned for Fall 2023.

The District Food Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is scheduled to open September 2023.