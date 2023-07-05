Velvet Taco Announces New Location in Allen, Texas

Velvet Taco, the renowned taco chain known for its diverse and globally inspired menu, announced its newest location, opening in Allen, TX on Monday, July 17, 2023. It will be Velvet Taco’s sixth new restaurant opening in Texas in 2023, proving its tremendous success across the brand’s home state. The new restaurant will be in the heart of The Village at Allen, right off Highway 75, making it a go-to destination for families, foodies, and taco lovers. The Allen restaurant marks the brand’s 42nd location nationwide.

Located in close proximity to the bustling city of Dallas, Allen, TX, a city that was voted the #2 place to live in 2017, offers an ideal backdrop for Velvet Taco’s continued growth. The town boasts a variety of family-centric attractions like city parks and nature preserves, as well as late night activities such as live music performances and karaoke.

As Velvet Taco continues to reach cities outside of its hometown of Dallas, taco lovers across the country can now enjoy the brand’s one-of-a-kind culinary creations. With its innovative approach and commitment to quality, Velvet Taco is poised to become a beloved fixture in the Allen community.

In addition to its family-friendly atmosphere, Allen also has a thriving foodie scene and an appreciation for culinary excellence. Velvet Taco’s menu can satisfy the town's craving for delicious and scratch made flavors, while also introducing the community to new, globally inspired options.

“At Velvet Taco, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what a taco can be. We are thrilled to bring our globally inspired flavors and out-of-the-ordinary menu to the vibrant city of Allen,” says Allen General Manager Josip Janjic.

The new Velvet Taco location in Allen will be located at 190 E Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75002. Operating hours will be Sun - Wed 11am - 11pm, Thur 11am - 12am, and Fri - Sat 11am - 2am.