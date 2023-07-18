Velvet Taco Asks Guests to Submit Recipes for Weekly Taco Feature

Velvet Taco’s WTF Recipe Contest is back, giving Guests the opportunity to influence the brand’s menu. The brand’s staple Weekly Taco Feature menu, better known as the “WTF,” offers Guests 52 chances each year to enjoy specialty tacos inspired by everything from classic comfort foods to dishes from around the world. For the second year in a row, they are inviting Velvet Taco fans to throw their taco in the ring.

Last year’s contest received over 800 entries, a testament to the brand’s loyal following and its fans’ adventurous spirit and palates. The winning WTF from last year’s contest, created by Mark Jansen from Dallas, was The Pho King WTF, which featured rotisserie chicken, bok choy, herb salad, pickled onions, pickled fresno peppers, crispy garlic, rice noodles, hoisin, bean sprouts, and lime in a flour tortilla, served with a pho broth on the side.

Says Chef Venecia Willis, Director of Culinary Innovation, “Inviting our Guests to contribute to our innovative menu is a unique part of Velvet Taco’s dedication to give our Guests the most creative flavors we can. We hope to inspire our audience with our culinary vision to constantly transform the simplest of ingredients and offer it as something you can’t get anywhere else, and we hope the public has just as much fun as the culinary team has with our ideas.”

The brand invites Guests to submit their best taco recipes for a chance to be featured on Velvet Taco’s WTF menu during National Taco Day in October. The winning recipe will not only take home some cash and serious bragging rights, but they will also get to work side-by-side with Chef Venecia.

#WTF Recipe Submission Contest

Entrants should submit their best Weekly Taco Feature (a.k.a. WTF) idea for a chance to win a private prep session with Velvet Taco’s Director of Culinary Innovation in a Velvet Taco kitchen, $250 Velvet Taco gift card and a featured spot on their WTF menu to run during National Taco Day (October 4, 2023). Click here to submit your recipe. All entries must be submitted by July 24, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT. See official rules for details.

This contest judging panel is composed of Velvet Taco’s very own chefs, and the winning WTF recipe will be exclusively available to dine-in and mobile app Guests and promoted on social media. The brand also features the WTF through their loyalty program, The Velvet Room, where the top five engaged loyalty members have a chance to earn a trip to Dallas and attend a taco tasting each year.