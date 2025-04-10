Velvet Taco is bringing a bold creation back to the menu for 4/20. The 420 Blazin’ taco is a limited-edition taco packed with unexpected flavors and ingredients.

The new taco features a craveable combo of mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-crusted crispy chicken tenders, flamin’ red chile aioli, and a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles—all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.