    Velvet Taco Brings Back St. Patrick's Day Weekly Taco Feature

    Industry News | March 10, 2022
    Velvet Taco's Rueben Taco for St. Patrick's Day.
    Velvet Taco
    The Rueben taco is available for $5.50.

    Velvet Taco, the trendsetting, elevated, taco restaurant serving unique, globally inspired recipes, announces the return of their once-a-year fan-favorite St. Patrick’s Day WTF (Weekly Taco Feature). Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Velvet Taco and try the WTF along with one of their boozy libations. 

    Velvet Taco locations across the nation announce their St. Patrick’s Day themed WTF, the Rueben, with grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, velvet sauce, house-made sauerkraut, and house-brined pickles on a flour tortilla ($5.50). The St. Patrick’s Day themed WTF represents the staple corned beef Irish dish served worldwide during  the holiday.

    Keep the party going with one of their boozy libations like the Kick Ass Margarita with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar (rocks or frozen), the Ranch Water with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, and lime, or the Paloma with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, and grapefruit.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more