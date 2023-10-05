Velvet Taco Comes to Round Rock, Texas

Velvet Taco, the acclaimed taco chain recognized for its wide-ranging and globally influenced menu, shared the news of its latest location, set to open in Round Rock, TX in October 2023. The new restaurant will be located at 2131 N. Interstate Hwy 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 and promises to be a popular destination for families, food enthusiasts, and taco lovers alike. This opening marks the 29th location in Texas, showcasing the brand's remarkable triumph throughout its home state.

In 2011, Velvet Taco introduced their diverse and internationally influenced tacos to the city of Dallas, sparking an unwavering love from DFW residents. The brand continues to push boundaries with their innovative, made-from-scratch tacos while expanding their presence across the United States with many more locations.

Says Velvet Taco CEO and Taco Maker, Clay Dover, “Our new Round Rock location will make our unique, internationally inspired tacos more accessible to all Texans, and we are so excited to be a part of the community. We've always believed that great food and a vibrant atmosphere have the power to create memorable experiences. We can't wait to bring our creative taco experience to more guests as we continue to grow throughout our beloved home state.”

This location will feature an expansive mural commissioned by Eyeful Art out of Houston. The artwork is a nod to the history of Round Rock and the infamous outlaw Sam Bass. Like every Velvet Taco, Round Rock will serve signature eats, including chef-driven tacos, fresh sides, and tempting boozy libations. Some favorites include the Spicy Tikka Chicken and Mexi-Cali Shrimp Tacos, which pair perfectly with Queso Blanco and their signature Kick Ass Margaritas. The brand’s Round Rock location will feature an easily accessible Taco Lane and a covered patio.