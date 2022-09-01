Velvet Taco to Give Free Chips and Queso to New Loyalty Members

Velvet Taco, the trendsetting, elevated, taco restaurant serving unique, globally inspired recipes, celebrates National Queso Day on September 20, 2022, and they’re inviting their fans to join them.

Velvet Taco fans will receive free chips and queso by signing up for The Velvet Room, Velvet Taco’s loyalty program powered by Thanx.

The Queso

Velvet Taco has not one, but two signature quesos. The Red Curry Coconut Queso features pickled onion, queso fresco, and Thai basil, and it comes with a side of blue corn chips. For a spicier queso, their Queso Blanco consists of salsa verde, Velvet Taco heat sauce, charred tomato salsa, and cilantro with a side of blue corn chips. Both quesos are made gluten-free and pair perfectly with their adventurous tacos.

The Velvet Room offers a tiered, visit-based program that rewards guests with unique offerings and VIP experiences without leaning into traditional discounts. With each purchase, guests earn points toward distinctly “Velvet Taco” status tiers ranging from “Kick Ass,” with perks like free red velvet cake; to “Bad Ass,” offering free tacos & access to their "Secret" Backdoor Menu.

“We want our fans to enjoy our queso everyday, not just on National Queso Day, so joining The Velvet Room is the perfect way to experience rewards and perks like free queso,” says Velvet Taco Senior Marketing Specialist Evyn Norell.

Guests who spend $400 or more reach the elite “Hard Ass” tier, featuring personalized “surprise & delight” rewards. For example, five lucky loyalty members will have a chance to earn a trip to Dallas and attend an exclusive Weekly Taco Feature tasting.

The more guests spend, the more rewards they earn. Join The Velvet Room by downloading the mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play, order online, or text “velvet taco” to 43618.