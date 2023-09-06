Velvet Taco Hires William Davenport as CFO

Velvet Taco announced the addition of a new Chief Financial Officer, William Davenport, as the brand surpasses 40 locations nationwide. This new hire coincides with Velvet Taco’s plans to accelerate development and brand growth, bringing its innovative, chef-driven tacos to communities across the country.

NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

As Velvet Taco expands, the Tribe welcomes William Davenport to join its executive team. Davenport is a dynamic industry leader with a reputation for driving profitable growth in the retail, entertainment and restaurant industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at internationally recognized Topgolf, driving the company’s expansion from nine to more than 90 locations worldwide. Prior to joining Topgolf, Davenport held various senior leadership positions, including a 13-year stint at Brinker International, where he led the finance department for the Maggiano’s brand before being named Senior Vice President of Finance for both Chili’s and On the Border restaurant brands. He has also held the roles of Vice President of Finance for Neiman Marcus and Last Call and CFO for Haggar Clothing Company.

“We are excited to welcome William to the Tribe and to have his extraordinary leadership in this key role. His impressive wealth of experience and proven track record in fostering growth and financial success will be integral in elevating the Velvet Taco brand,” says Velvet Taco CEO and Taco Maker Clay Dover, “His expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of Velvet Taco.”

“I am honored to join the trailblazing Velvet Taco team during this pivotal time of growth as CFO,” says Davenport. “Together, I am confident that our passionate leadership will continue to push boundaries and power the brand to new heights.”