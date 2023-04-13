Velvet Taco to Introduce New 'Taco Lane' in Frisco, Texas

Velvet Taco is adding a new restaurant to the Frisco, Texas area this Spring––their fourth addition to this market in 2023 alone. Located in the fast-growing suburb of Frisco in Dallas-Fort Worth, the restaurant will be located on the corner of West University and Doe Creek Road, just north of Little Elm, Frisco, Denton and Aubrey. The Frisco location will launch a newly redesigned ‘Taco Lane,’ bumping the Velvet Taco guest experience up another notch.

Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has continued to break taco barriers with their trendy, scratch made tacos and added over 35 locations across the U.S. with plans to continue growing through the foreseeable future. The North Frisco location complements the growing community of Velvet Tacos in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, making this the 13th addition.

INTRODUCING THE VELVET TACO ‘TACO LANE’

The Velvet Taco ‘Taco Lane’ was built to make ordering from the car an effortless process, with menus leading up to the window and designated parking spots for guests waiting for their orders.

Velvet Taco’s new ‘Taco Lane’ in Frisco will enhance guest experience by bringing Velvet Taco guests true convenience and ease when placing or picking up an order made ahead of time. The brand tested out their ‘Taco Lane’ design in Grapevine and Rockwall, and has refined their construction and process in order to implement a well-tested workflow at the new Frisco location. This latest edition to the Velvet Taco experience is an upgrade to their traditional pick-up window and will offer guests the most convenient dining experience possible.

Velvet Taco guests can place an order ahead of time through Velvet Taco’s app after signing up for their loyalty program, The Velvet Room.

NEW NORTH FRISCO LOCATION

Velvet Taco’s North Frisco restaurant will feature an expansive patio with ample seating overlooking West University Drive. The interior of the restaurant will highlight Velvet Taco’s signature rustic, electrifying design and vibe, while bringing its own connection to the Frisco community through various artistic embellishments. The unique wall mural featuring the names of the communities surrounding the Frisco location are all brought together by HWY 380.

“Our Frisco location will not only make our tacos more accessible for those living in North Dallas, but we’re also introducing 50 jobs to the market. Our vision is to bring Velvet Taco to as many Dallas suburbs as possible, and the fact that Dallas is our home market makes this opening more exciting for us,” says Clay Dover, CEO & President. “For those who’ve been to a Velvet Taco before, you know that we are creating an experience for our guests that includes creative tacos and flavors that will truly transport guests to another region.”

In addition to several other restaurant openings in other states, the brand has plans to open more locations in Texas in 2023 in Waco, Allen and Round Rock.