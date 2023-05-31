Velvet Taco Introduces Breakfast Tacos in Dallas Locations

Velvet Taco, a Dallas-born brand bringing globally inspired tacos to over 40 locations, announced the debut of several breakfast menu items to Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants. Complete menu details are below.

The breakfast menu, exclusive to their Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants, features four tacos: Velvet Griddle, Hangover Breakfast, Chicken n’ Pig, and Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes. The breakfast items, like the entire Velvet Taco menu, are innovative and crafty in their ingredients, and full of flavor. The brand took inspiration from their existing menu, Weekly Taco Features, and exclusive College Menu to invent four unique breakfast items, all priced under $5.

All of Velvet Taco’s dine-in hours will remain the same, and the breakfast tacos will be available all day, giving everyone what they really want: breakfast at any time of day.

“Our culinary team has crafted four crave-worthy breakfast items that can be enjoyed any time of the day, and we are truly so excited for our guests to try the unique flavor profiles,” says Director of Culinary Chef Venecia Willis. “I love that we were able to bring on the Hangover Breakfast taco. It was so well received on our College Menu at College Station, Lubbock and Norman that we brought it to Dallas.”

Velvet Taco Breakfast Menu

Velvet Griddle

Scrambled egg with candied bacon and tater tots topped with maple syrup on a French toast tortilla ($3.95)

Hangover Breakfast

Slow-roasted angus brisket & pulled pork with peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, scrambled egg, cheese blend and red chile aioli on a flour tortilla ($4.50)

Chicken n’ Pig

Scrambled egg with jalapeño cheddar sausage and crispy chicken tender topped with a cheese blend, crispy chicken skin and chimichurri hollandaise on a flour tortilla ($3.95)

Brisket & Cheesy Potatoes

Slow-roasted angus brisket with scrambled egg and cheesy mushroom hash brown casserole topped with salsa crema and chives on a flour tortilla ($4.25)