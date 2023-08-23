Velvet Taco to Launch New Rotisserie Chicken Meal to Celebrate National Chicken Month

Velvet Taco, known for its chef-driven, fresh, and elevated tacos, celebrates National Chicken Month this September with the roll out of their specialty ‘Backdoor Chicken,’ now available every Monday at all locations excluding food halls.

The Backdoor Chicken, created in mind for those who need a quick meal without sacrificing quality, has always been a secret Velvet Taco favorite. The original Dallas location was rumored to sell a whole rotisserie chicken, homemade tortillas, and sides for $20 when a Guest knocked on the backdoor. Now, 12 years later, the rumors are still true, but it's not a secret anymore. Available only on Mondays for just $15, the Backdoor Chicken includes a whole, slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, three crave-worthy sides, six soft flour or corn tortillas, and choice of two hot sauces for an extra kick. Side options include various guacamoles, quesos, and elote.

Velvet Taco’s scratch-made rotisserie chicken starts with fresh, premium ingredients. The whole bird is brined before being marinated in-house for 48 hours and then roasted in a rotisserie oven over an open flame.

“Backdoor Chicken has been a Velvet Taco staple since we opened our first location in 2011,” says Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover. “The quality of our rotisserie chicken blows the doors off your typical options and the meal can conveniently feed a small group of people at an exceptional price. Plus, you can channel your inner chef and create your tacos exactly how you like them in the comfort of your own home, office, or wherever else you take the meal.”

Available nationwide on Mondays (excluding food halls), Velvet Taco’s Backdoor Chicken offers Guests the chance to enjoy the brand’s bold flavors apart from their classic tacos. Guests can order Backdoor Chicken at the counter or over the phone for pickup.