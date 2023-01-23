Velvet Taco Launches Exclusive Menu for Stores Near College Campuses

Velvet Taco has launched an exclusive menu at their restaurants located on or near a college campus. These lucky coeds will have access to a special wallet-friendly menu for pre-games, after-parties and everything in between. And yes, locals can enjoy the new menu if they want to be college students for a day; Velvet Taco will make their nostalgia a reality.

Starting January 23, these three Velvet Taco locations—Norman, OK, Lubbock, TX, and College Station, TX—will offer seven new tacos and sides such as a Brisket Mac n’ Cheese as a side featuring gooey mac n' cheese, juicy brisket, and queso blanco and the Hangover Breakfast taco piled with brisket, pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, and scrambled eggs topped with a cheese blend on a flour tortilla. Complete menu below.

These three locations will also offer a Happy Hour Menu every day from 2-6pm (all day Tuesdays) with special drink + taco offers. The lower pricing plus happy hour deals give college students some much needed relief during these uncertain economic times.

Tacos

Burger & Fries: smash burger, queso blanco, french fries, cheddar, spicy ketchup, flour tortilla ($4.50)

Chicken & Avocado Salad: crispy chicken bites, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, creole vinaigrette, honey Dijon, tomato, lettuce wrap ($4.25)

Chicken & Mac n' Cheese: crisp tender, mac n' cheese, queso blanco, red chile aioli, flour tortilla ($4.00)

Chicken Tenders: crisp tenders, corn pico, avocado crema, cheese blend, flour tortilla ($4.25)

Hangover Breakfast: slow-roasted angus brisket, slow-roasted pulled pork, peppered bacon, crispy potatoes, fluffy egg, cheese blend, flour tortilla ($4.50)

Sides

Burger Quesadilla: smash burger, cheese blend, flour tortilla, side of spicy ketchup ($4.50)

Brisket Mac n' Cheese: mac n' cheese, slow-roasted angus brisket, queso blanco ($4.50)

Happy Hour

Exclusive College town Menu tacos + fountain beverage for just $8.59

2 regular tacos + fountain beverage for just $9.59

+ $6 swap fountain beverage for a regular kick ass margarita

Guests must be 21+ years of age to purchase alcohol.

These exclusive, new menu items are available online, through the app or for dine-in. Happy Hour is not available online and is only available for dine-in guests.