Velvet Taco to Offer Bonus Loyalty Points for National Queso Day

Velvet Taco is celebrating National Queso Day on Wednesday, September 20 with bonus loyalty points for Guests in The Velvet Room app.

With a queso selection ranging from red curry coconut queso to their classic queso blanco, the brand has queso for all. Velvet Taco will load extra points on to Guests' loyalty accounts with the purchase of one (1) queso this Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Here is their complete queso menu.

Red curry coconut queso (GF)(V)

pickled onion, queso fresco, Thai basil

Queso blanco (GF)(V)

chimichurri, Velvet Taco heat sauce, cilantro

Elote & chips (GF)(V)

queso listo, Valentina, citrus lime crema, queso fresco, lime

Chips & dips trio (GF)

your choice of 3 dips including any queso, guac, or elote, blue corn chips

Brisket nachos (GF)

slow-roasted angus brisket, queso blanco, blue corn chips, roasted corn pico, citrus lime crema, chimichurri, queso fresco, cilantro

