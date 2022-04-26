Velvet Taco Offering Steak Milanese Taco as May WTF

As a part of the WTF (Weekly Taco Feature), Velvet Taco will be offering a special Steak Milanese Taco ($5.95) from May 4–May 10. The Steak Milanese Taco features breaded steak, avocado, red chile aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo crema, and pickled fresnos in a flour tortilla. Pair the bold taco with any of Velvet Taco's signature cocktail favorites, including:

Kick Ass Margarita | Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar. Rocks or Frozen

Ranch Water | Lunazul premium blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, lime. Select your flavor: Topo Chico regular, lime or grapefruit

Paloma | Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda, lime juice, agave nectar, grapefruit

The WTF special is available at all Velvet Taco locations with the exception of its food hall spots. WTF menu may vary by location.

Additionally, Velvet Taco will host an Ultimate Kick Ass Margarita Party Giveaway on its Instagram taking place on Thursday, May 5. Three lucky winners will receive a Gallon Kick Ass Margarita and a Velvet Taco Party Pack — 24 count taco box, 3 different tacos, Elote Corn, Red Curry Coconut Queso or Queso Blanco & Chips, and Red Velvet Cake. To enter, guests must tag a friend in the comments. Each comment counts as an additional entry. The giveaway will be closed 11:59 p.m. CST on Thursday, May 5. Winners will be chosen at random and will be announced on Saturday, May 7.