Velvet Taco to Open First Restaurant Support Office this Fall

Velvet Taco, the trendsetting taco brand serving unique, globally inspired recipes for the adventurous, will lease their first ever Restaurant Support Office, projected to open Fall 2022. For the remainder 2022, the brand will open several more restaurants nationally, with additional discussions around international growth for the coming years.

While the brand has always called Dallas-Fort Worth home, this is their first permanent office space, and they look forward to expanding their footprint in their home community.

Velvet Taco’s deep connection to the area–its first restaurant opened in Dallas in 2011–and popularity in the community has driven the brand’s strategy to continue to grow the market. Their most recent new restaurant opening, marking their total restaurants at 33 units, was in Charlotte, NC.

Says Clay Dover, CEO, president, and taco maker, “We have been extremely strategic with our local and national growth this past year and with the addition of an official Restaurant Support Center in Dallas, we will continue to grow our brand all while being close to our dedicated Velvet Taco fans and highly accessible to all markets. .”

To that end, Velvet Taco has recently established their first permanent office space in Dallas. Velvet Taco will take over 10,625 square feet on the second floor of the 90,000 square-foot, newly updated office building. The building is owned and managed by Triten Real Estate Partners. Their Restaurant Support Office building will be situated in Addison on the corner of Dallas North Tollway and Belt Line Road. The new Restaurant Support Center in The Commons will function as the company’s home office and help drive the Brand’s executional standards and accelerated growth. The space will allow Velvet Taco to design areas that promote and foster team collaboration and provide space to promote Velvet Taco brand’s mission to “stand together.”