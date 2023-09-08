Velvet Taco to Open in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

On Wednesday, September 13, Velvet Taco, the acclaimed restaurant brand known for its innovative and globally inspired tacos, delicious sidekicks, house-made red velvet cake and kick-ass margaritas, expands into Florida with a new Fort Lauderdale location along the Downtown Riverwalk District.

The grand opening festivities kick off at 11 a.m., welcoming all attendees to a day filled with excitement and surprises. The first 100 guests will have the chance to receive an exclusive event t-shirt or a branded tumbler, accompanied by a complimentary taco card for a future visit. Additionally, guests are encouraged to participate in the Fort Lauderdale Opening Sweepstakes for a chance to win free tacos for an entire year. As a special bonus, the first 500 sweepstakes entrants will also receive a free taco reward.

"We're thrilled to open our doors on September 13th, and the overwhelming support from Fort Lauderdale has been nothing short of remarkable," says General Manager Devon Glen. "When you walk into Velvet Taco, you're not just stepping into another restaurant. You're entering a realm where culinary creativity knows no bounds. We've reimagined what a taco can be, curating a menu that's unlike anything you've ever tasted in South Florida. Pair that with our lineup of boozy libations, inventive sides, red velvet cake, and atmosphere - Velvet Taco is a culinary adventure you won't find anywhere else in Fort Lauderdale."

The expansive Fort Lauderdale location will welcome guests with vibrant pops of color, natural wood textures, playful interior graphics and fun messages. The authentic and casual environment gives guests a taste of what they can expect from the Velvet Taco brand, including a scratch-made, chef-driven menu of unique recipes.

During the grand opening day, guests will enjoy chicken, vegetarian, pork, beef and fish tacos (plus gluten-free options); fan favorites such as the Chicken & Waffle served in a house-pressed waffle tortilla; Spicy Tikka Chicken with tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema and Thai basil served on a flour tortilla; and The Cuban, made with slow-roasted pulled pork. Vegetarian options include Nashville Hot Tofu with crispy tofu, napa slaw, ranch crema and house-brined pickles; Fried Paneer with tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema and Thai basil; and Beer Battered Cauliflower with queso blanco, Sabor hot sauce, avocado, roasted corn pico and candied pepitas.

For those looking to pair their food with refreshing cocktails, Velvet Taco’s Boozy Libations are a must try. Signature drinks include the Kiss Ass Margarita, frozen or on the rocks; the Paloma, made with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, Jarritos grapefruit soda and a fresh grapefruit wedge; or the Sangrita, a red wine blend with boozy pineapples and apples.

Room for dessert? The brand’s namesake Red Velvet Cake, made in-house daily, will make its South Florida debut at the grand opening. Guests can enjoy the super-moist, double-layered crimson cake crowned with cream cheese frosting and their signature cajeta sauce, a goat's milk version of dulce de leche, as the perfect way to end the night.

Post the grand opening party, Velvet Taco guests can enjoy other exciting restaurant and menu features including:

All Day Breakfast — Includes delectable breakfast tacos that range from sweet to savory flavors mimicking classic breakfast dishes like French toast, hashbrowns and more.

Weekly Taco Feature (Better known as WTF) — Velvet Taco features an innovative new taco every week, chosen based on seasonal ingredients, location, fun holidays and more. Dubbed a “world tour for your taste buds,” Velvet Taco’s WTFs keep things unique and fresh. One WTF that debuts the week of Halloween is the Basic Witch . Available from October 25 - 31, the desert taco is filled with crispy pumpkin pie, flaky pie crust, cajeta, marshmallow fluff, candied pepitas and a cinnamon jalapeno gummy worm, all atop a tie dye house-pressed waffle tortilla.

Kids’ Menu — Velvet Taco has something for everyone. Kiddos can dig into a menu designed especially for them, including a range of chicken, steak and cheese quesadillas and tacos, as well as tenders and tots.

Velvet Taco To-Go & Catering — Bring the Velvet Taco experience home or to events with a variety of catering options, including Individual Lunchbox entrées with up to two taco selections and a choice of elote, queso or classic guac with chips; Taco Boxes with 12, 24 and 48 taco options; Party Packs featuring a 24-taco box, two sides and half a red velvet cake; Boozy Libations with options such as the Kick Ass Margarita, Sangrita and Sangrita Swirl; and sides of chips, queso and guac.

The Velvet Room — For those who cannot get enough of Velvet Taco, The Velvet Room provides an exclusive loyalty program with enticing benefits, including special VIP experiences, personalized rewards and access to limited-time offerings.

Velvet Taco is located at 305 S. Andrews Ave., Suite 115, in Fort Lauderdale. It will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.