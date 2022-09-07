Velvet Taco to Open New Restaurant in Houston

Velvet Taco will open its 23rd location in Texas in Houston’s Memorial City district on October 3, 2022. Originally Dallas' pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco continues to bring its eclectic, chef-driven menu to over 35 locations. The new restaurant is located at 10201 Katy Freeway #100, Houston, TX 77024.

The Memorial City location will mark the brand’s 35th location overall and the 23rd location to open in Texas. Like all of Velvet Taco’s new restaurant prototypes, they have maximized space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. Velvet Taco plans to open several more locations in 2023.

Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO and taco maker says, “Memorial City is known for being a vibrant and experiential destination for all of Houston. We calculated key markets based on several performance and demand metrics, and Memorial City has proved to be competitive. The Texas community has been so encouraging from the very beginning, and we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to continue our expansion plans in our home state. We found a perfect fit in Memorial City, and it’s exciting for Velvet Taco to continue our growth trajectory.”

While each Velvet Taco has its own design and decor personality, one thing remains true for all locations—guests are greeted by the larger-than-life painting of Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, commissioned by artist Laura Shull. Velvet Taco Memorial City’s dining room–filled with a mix of bright and rustic furnishings, funky custom wallpaper and neon lights; lively custom playlists complete the electric vibe.

The restaurant’s menu will offer twenty different varieties of tacos inspired by international cuisine, as well as creative sides and desserts. Chefs use the freshest and finest quality ingredients to hand-prepare from scratch menu items that include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Cuban Pig and perhaps the most unique taco on the menu, the Chicken & Waffle. Guests can enjoy a wide range of beverages, including local and Mexican beer, fruit-infused iced teas and cocktails like the signature Kick Ass Margarita. Catering for any occasion – game nights, birthday parties, graduation-you name it – is also available.

Guests will have weekly reasons to visit Velvet Taco for its delicious, limited-time Weekly Taco Feature, commonly known as the WTF. WTFs (52 per year) offer a variety of flavors inspired by international cuisines, local comfort food and skillful combinations and they are available for only seven days.

Guests can earn reward incentives by signing up for The Velvet Room, Velvet Taco’s new loyalty program that is managed through the mobile app or web ordering. The more guests spend, the more rewards they earn.