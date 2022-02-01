Velvet Taco to Open Sixth Location in Houston Market

Velvet Taco, the trendsetting, elevated, taco restaurant serving unique, globally inspired recipes, will open its sixth location in the Houston metro area in The Woodlands located at 9120 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381.

The Woodlands location marks the brand’s 31st location overall. Velvet Taco has plans to open another location this month in Tulsa, OK. Several more are planned for 2022 in Texas, Oklahoma and the Carolinas.

The restaurant’s menu will offer over twenty different varieties of tacos inspired by international cuisine, as well as creative sides and desserts. Chefs use the freshest and finest quality ingredients to hand-prepare from scratch menu items that include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Cuban Pig and perhaps the most unique taco on the menu, the Chicken & Waffle. Guests can enjoy a wide range of beverages, including local and Mexican beer, fruit-infused iced teas and cocktails like the signature Kick Ass Margarita. Catering for any occasion – game nights, birthday parties, graduation-you name it – is also available.

Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO and taco maker, says “The decision to bring Velvet Taco to The Woodlands was an easy one–with an abundance of upwardly mobile residents and the community having an energetic lifestyle, it was a natural fit for our brand. Velvet Taco can deliver on the high dining and lifestyle standards the community expects and deserves. Our menu and electric vibe will become a gathering place for all members of this community.”

The 2,950 square-foot dining room–filled with a mix of modern, quirky and collected furnishings – features hand-painted interior and exterior murals by Houston-based Eyeful Art Murals and designs that pay tribute to The Woodlands extensive parks and greenery. The commissioned Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, by artist Laura Shull, serves as the focal point in the décor package. The dining room has 64 seats; while the spacious 580 square-foot patio seats 40 for al fresco dining.

Guests will have weekly reasons to visit Velvet Taco for its delicious, limited-time Weekly Taco Feature, commonly known as the WTF. WTFs (52 per year) offer a variety of flavors inspired by international cuisines, local comfort food and skillful combinations and they are available for only seven days. The WTF lineup for the new restaurant’s first few weeks includes:

Feb. 7–15: Chicken Cordon Bleu – crisp tenders, honey ham, honey Dijon, gruyere, white queso and chives in a flour tortilla

Feb. 16–22: Pork Belly al Pastor – crispy pork belly, adobo butter sauce, annatto crema, grilled red onions, avocado, grilled pineapple and micro cilantro in a corn tortilla

Feb. 23–29: Italian Sub – capocollo, peperoni, salami, ham, provolone cheese, sweet Italian vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo crema in a flour tortilla

To top it off, guests can earn reward incentives by signing up for The Velvet Room, Velvet Taco’s new loyalty program that is managed through the mobile app or web ordering. The more guests spend, the more rewards they earn.