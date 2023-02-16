Velvet Taco Opens 26th Location in Texas

Velvet Taco will open its 26th location in Texas in Dallas-Fort Worth’s Rockwall district on Monday, February 20, 2023. Originally Dallas' pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco continues to bring its eclectic, chef-driven menu to now 37 total locations nationwide. The new restaurant is located at 2608 Ridge Road, Rockwall, TX 75087.

Velvet Taco’s 2023 plans don’t stop in Texas. The brand plans to open several more locations in 2023 in Texas, Oklahoma, the Carolinas, and Florida as they continue their national expansion.

The city of Rockwall’s downtown has a small-town vibe with historic false-front buildings and a broad variety of locally owned shops and restaurants. In the summer and fall, live music events liven up San Jacinto Plaza, while the Rockwall Farmers’ Market attracts visitors from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Says President and CEO, Clay Dover, “We’ve had our eye on Rockwall for a while now, and we’re so excited to finally announce that Velvet Taco will open on February 20. Bringing our unique, chef-crafted taco recipes to the people of Rockwall will allow us to bring our globally inspired tacos and unique experience to even more Texans. I look forward to continuing to bring restaurants to as many cities as we can, especially in our home state of Texas.”

While each Velvet Taco has its own design and decor personality, one thing remains true for all locations—guests are greeted by the larger-than-life painting of Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, commissioned by artist Laura Shull. Velvet Taco Rockwall’s exterior features a hand-painted mural specific to Rockwall that highlights unique aspects of the city including nods to the lakefront and sailboard inclusions. The building is a second gen build, historically a Long-John Silver’s, Velvet Taco took that architectural challenge and brought it back to life with its funky rustic finishes and bright pops of color.

HOURS:

Sunday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Founded in 2011, the Dallas, Texas-based restaurant brand set out to elevate the taco through globally inspired recipes and the freshest ingredients. The acclaimed restaurant provides a broad sampling of international tastes and inventive combinations, delivering flavors that are as memorable as they are delicious. Velvet Taco has over 30 locations in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.