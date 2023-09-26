Velvet Taco Opens First Casino Restaurant in Durant, Oklahoma

Velvet Taco announces the opening of the brand’s first casino restaurant location inside Choctaw Casino in Durant, OK, on September 26, 2023. This new location is one of several planned non-traditional openings for Velvet Taco, as the leadership team continues to prepare for expansive growth.

Velvet Taco first brought its diverse, globally-inspired menu to the city of Dallas, Texas in 2011 and has since continued to break barriers with its immense growth and infamous international flavors. The restaurant’s partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort inside the District Food Hall in Durant, OK, stands as the brand’s first casino restaurant opening with more non-traditional openings on the horizon. Velvet Taco’s continued national expansion includes future locations planned for airports, casinos, food halls and more.

Following the recent appointment of three new executives to its leadership team, including Jeffery Brush as Vice President, Controller, Brooke Perry as Vice President of Marketing, and William Davenport as Chief Financial Officer, the brand is poised for continued growth. With Velvet Taco’s 43 restaurants in 7 states, including its recent successful introduction to the Florida market, the expanded leadership team has exciting plans for 2024 and beyond.

“There couldn’t be a better location to introduce our first casino restaurant and we are honored to partner with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to introduce the Velvet Taco brand to their community and visitors,” says Velvet Taco CEO and Taco Maker Clay Dover, “This opens the door to many more openings, allowing us to bring our internationally-inspired tacos to guests across the US in a non-traditional setting."

The District Food Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is scheduled to open on September 26, 2023. For more information about dining options at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, please visit Eat & Drink - Choctaw Casinos.