Velvet Taco Opens Second Oklahoma Restaurant

Velvet Taco, the trendsetting, elevated, taco restaurant serving unique, globally inspired recipes, will open its second location in Oklahoma in Tulsa’s popular Cherry Street district on Feb. 28. The restaurant is located at 1444 S. Peoria Ave, Tulsa OK 74120.

The Tulsa location marks the brand’s 32nd location overall and the second location to open in Oklahoma, joining the brand’s Norman restaurant, which opened in Sept. 2021. Like all of Velvet Taco’s new restaurant prototypes, they have maximized space with dual prep lines and dedicated pickup windows for digital pre-orders made through the Velvet Taco app and website. As a result, off-premise sales are nearly double what they were in 2019, accounting for over 50% of overall sales. Velvet Taco plans to open several more locations in 2022 in Texas, Oklahoma and the Carolinas.

Tulsa is the ideal new locale for Velvet Taco with its cosmopolitan charm and Southern hospitality. Known for its lively urban districts like Cherry Street, Tulsa’s Velvet Taco will add to the city’s exceptional dining scene. Nestled within Tulsa’s major hot spots and in good company with over twenty local eateries and art galleries, Velvet Taco will bring an inspired experience to the Cherry Street community.

Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO and taco maker says, “Tulsa is known for its lively urban districts, like Cherry Street, and exceptional dining experiences – both aspects in which we complement each other well. We strategically select our markets based on several performance and demand metrics, and Tulsa has proved to be competitive. The Norman, Oklahoma community has been so welcoming, and we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to expand in the state. It’s exciting for Velvet Taco to continue our growth trajectory and we found a perfect fit in Tulsa.”

While each Velvet Taco has its own design and decor personality, one thing remains true for all locations—guests are greeted by the larger-than-life painting of Marie Antoinette eating red velvet cake, commissioned by artist Laura Shull. Velvet Taco Tulsa’s dining room–filled with a mix of bright and rustic furnishings, funky custom wallpaper and neon lights; lively custom playlists complete the electric vibe. The dining room has seats for 40 guests; while the spacious covered patio seats 28 for al fresco dining.

The restaurant’s menu will offer twenty different varieties of tacos inspired by international cuisine, as well as creative sides and desserts. Chefs use the freshest and finest quality ingredients to hand-prepare from scratch menu items that include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, Cuban Pig and perhaps the most unique taco on the menu, the Chicken & Waffle. Guests can enjoy a wide range of beverages, including local and Mexican beer, fruit-infused iced teas and cocktails like the signature Kick Ass Margarita. Catering for any occasion – game nights, birthday parties, graduation-you name it – is also available.

Guests will have weekly reasons to visit Velvet Taco for its delicious, limited-time Weekly Taco Feature, commonly known as the WTF. WTFs (52 per year) offer a variety of flavors inspired by international cuisines, local comfort food and skillful combinations and they are available for only seven days.

Guests can earn reward incentives by signing up for The Velvet Room, Velvet Taco’s new loyalty program that is managed through the mobile app or web ordering. The more guests spend, the more rewards they earn.