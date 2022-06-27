Velvet Taco Opens in Texas' Grandscape Shopping Complex

Velvet Taco, the Dallas-born home to adventurous and unique tacos, opens its 24th restaurant in Texas (its 34th Nationwide!) in the premier entertainment district better known as Grandscape in The Colony today. The new restaurant is located at 5350 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr., Grandscape, TX.

The newest location to join their growing list of restaurants has all the signature Velvet Taco highlights. The restaurant will feature four custom, hand-painted murals on the exterior. The largest of the four murals pays homage to the restaurant’s home in Grandscape, a new mixed-use shopping, dining & entertainment destination with a colorful Velvet Taco front and center. Inside the restaurant, the dining room will feature their staple Marie Antoinette painting commissioned by Laura Shull.

Some extra special features of the new Grandscape location include:

A nearby Ferris wheel . Not many taco spots can boast 360 views from 200-feet. Guests can take their tacos from around the world and enjoy a ride around the fabulous Grandscape Wheel–where air-conditioned gondolas will take you and your party of up to eight on a ride with stunning 360 degree views of North Texas.

. Not many taco spots can boast 360 views from 200-feet. Guests can take their tacos from around the world and enjoy a ride around the fabulous Grandscape Wheel–where air-conditioned gondolas will take you and your party of up to eight on a ride with stunning 360 degree views of North Texas. Drive-up and go convenience. It's the only restaurant in Grandscape that has a mobile ordering pick-up window. Order online or through the app ahead of time to pick-up your order without ever leaving your vehicle.

It's the only restaurant in Grandscape that has a mobile ordering pick-up window. Order online or through the app ahead of time to pick-up your order without ever leaving your vehicle. Live music. Grab a taco or marg to-go and check out the live music.

Grab a taco or marg to-go and check out the live music. Late night eats. Whether guests want to dine inside, out on the patio, never leave their cars, or grab some really late night eats, Velvet Taco has it covered. Having a gathering? Velvet Taco caters.



Like all Velvet Taco locations (excluding food halls), the menu features more than 20 inventive tacos, sides, red velvet cake and their Weekly Taco Feature (yes, a new taco each week), made by professionally trained chefs from real ingredients. The real magic is the way even the most basic ingredient is transformed by hand; take the rotisserie chicken for example, which takes 48 hours to prepare, or the tikka sauce that takes three hours to make and simmer to perfection.

Velvet Taco’s Grandscape General Manager Eric Thompson says of the location, “We are so excited to be a part of The Colony community – it’s time we gave them the best taco restaurant! Our menu and electric vibe will become a gathering place for all members of this community.” You may even find Velvet Taco’s CEO and Chief Taco Maker, Clay Dover, behind the POS or slinging tacos during late-night.

Fans can earn reward incentives by signing up for The Velvet Room, the Velvet Taco loyalty program that is best experienced through the brand’s mobile app. The more guests visit, the more rewards they earn including invites to tastings, swag, and free tacos.