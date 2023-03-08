Velvet Taco Plans Opening in East Nashville, Tennessee

Velvet Taco has announced plans for a restaurant opening in East Nashville, Tennessee for March 2023. Originally Dallas' pioneering taco restaurant, Velvet Taco brings its eclectic, chef-driven menu to its third location in Nashville. The newest Nashville restaurant will be located at 301 Gallatin Ave. East Nashville, Tennessee 37206 and led by General Manager Meagan Ramel and Director of Operations, Aimee Cecil.

In early 2022, Velvet Taco made their Nashville debut at a small location inside the new Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway with a limited menu to fit a food hall location. Next, the brand opened a restaurant in Midtown, which brought Nashville fans the full Velvet Taco menu with more than 20 elevated, globally inspired tacos. Now, Velvet Taco is broadening its reach by bringing East Nashville their scratch made menu of unique taco creations.

The East Nashville location’s interior is embellished with neon pinks, greens, and yellows highlighted in images of guitars, cowboy boots, and more.

Meagan Ramel, East Nashville General Manager says, “Our team here in East Nashville is so excited to welcome everyone in the community into the newest Velvet Taco. Opening a third restaurant in Nashville means a lot to us, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our guests and community. We know that East Nashville has been waiting for us, and we’re so happy to bring our tacos here!”

Velvet Taco’s newest General Manager, Meagan Ramel, will head the East Nashville store and join the brands population of 10 female General Managers, which accounts for 33% of total General Managers across the company. Cecil, who was promoted from General Manager to Director of Operations in 2022, adds East Nashville to her region.

Velvet Taco is proud to report the following stats in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 this year. 40% of the brand’s Restaurant Support Office is female, as well as 40% of their five Directors of Operations. 40% of Velvet Taco’s Managing Partners are female, and 35% of their 115 managers are female.