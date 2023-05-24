Velvet Taco Plans Opening in Waco, Texas, on June 5

Velvet Taco will open their 41st restaurant in Waco, Texas, on June 5, located at 1021 S Jack Kultgen Expwy, Waco 76710. The brand will also debut their ‘River City Menu,’ exclusive to two San Antonio locations, The Rim and The Pearl.

Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas in 2011, and their homestate’s love for the brand hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. With 13 locations in the DFW region and dozens more across the U.S., Velvet Taco continues to push the boundaries of what a taco can be with innovative flavor combinations and scratch-made ingredients. With the addition of Waco, the brand will surpass the 40-restaurant mark with no plans to stop growing in the foreseeable future.

The Waco location will feature Velvet Taco’s signature rustic, electrifying design and vibe while bringing its own connection to the vibrant Waco community through various artistic embellishments. The exterior of the restaurant will have a 670 sq. ft. patio with seating for 45 guests overlooking the area just before Waco Creek and Kiwanis Field. The interior of the restaurant will have seating for 46 guests.

“We can't wait to share our passion for tacos with the people of Waco, and with the growth of the downtown area, we feel Waco is moving in the right direction and we want to be a part of that movement," says Clay Dover, CEO, President and Taco Maker. “We're confident that our unique menu and inviting atmosphere will make Velvet Taco a new favorite in the area."

The River City menu, exclusive to their two San Antonio restaurants, features four tacos: Picadillo, Puffy Taco, Al Pastor, and the Quesa Birria Duo. The new tacos, created for Velvet Taco’s locations at The Pearl and The Rim, were constructed and implemented for the area’s growing love of Tex-Mex fusion flavors but with a Velvet Taco touch. For example, the popular Quesa Birria concept is a new phenomenon, but Velvet Taco’s version offers a duo of two different proteins and house made consumé.

“The River City Menu was created for our two San Antonio locations keeping in mind the local San Antonian favorites while adding a Velvet Taco spin,” says Director of Culinary Chef Venecia Willis. “Like our Picadillo, which offers a twist on a classic with our crispy capers.”

River City Menu Tacos

Picadillo

Spiced beef with crispy potatoes, mayo crema, Valentina hot sauce and crispy capers on a flour tortilla ($4.75)

Puffy Taco

Honey adobo chicken with avocado crema, lettuce, tomato and queso fresco on a crispy flour tortilla ($4.75)

Al Pastor

Marinated & grilled pork with buttered cilantro basmati rice, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, pickled fresnos and micro cilantro on a corn tortilla ($4.75)

Quesa Birria Duo

One slow-roasted angus brisket & one pulled pork with gruyere, queso listo, pickled onion and cilantro on a griddled corn tortilla with a side of beef consomé for dipping ($5.75)