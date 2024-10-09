Velvet Taco, the popular restaurant brand known for infusing tacos with globally inspired flavors across nearly 50 locations in the U.S., announced its international debut with the launch of its London location, opening in Soho in spring 2025. This marks a monumental first step in Velvet Taco’s global expansion through a multi-unit franchise agreement with Velvet Taco UK.

“This is an exciting time for Velvet Taco,” said Clay Dover, president and CEO of Velvet Taco. “When I joined the brand, we had just four locations. To be a part of not only Velvet Taco’s growth to 50 locations in the U.S. but also our incredible international expansion into London is nothing short of remarkable. We’re thrilled to select Piccadilly Circus as our first location, knowing that Velvet Taco will feel right at home in the vibrant, bustling area filled with global influences. This growth reflects our commitment to reimagining the humble taco and our dedication to delivering global culinary experiences – now literally on an international scale!”

The decision to expand internationally aligns with Velvet Taco’s long-standing goal of incorporating diverse culinary influences into its menu. Many of its tacos are inspired by global flavors, making the transition into the United Kingdom a natural progression. Fan-favorite menu items include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, with crisp tenders, house-made spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema and Thai basil, and the existing London-inspired mainstay dubbed Fish ’n Chips, which features beer-battered cod, curry aioli, french fries, malt vinegar and napa slaw. The London location will also feature a full bar, where guests can enjoy Velvet Taco’s Boozy Libations, like its infamous Kick Ass Margarita, alongside signature sides and the brand’s namesake Red Velvet Cake, a double-layered cake with cream cheese frosting drizzled with its house-made cajeta sauce.

As a part of a multi-unit franchise agreement, Piccadilly Circus, which attracts locals and tourists alike, was selected as the ideal launch setting for the brand’s international debut. As one of London’s most famous squares, it’s known for its shops, restaurants, vivid neon lights and landmark Eros fountain, aligning with Velvet Taco’s bold and energetic ethos.

The brand’s first London restaurant will bring around 40 jobs to the local market. More locations across the UK are planned for the coming years. Details on future expansion inside and outside the UK remain under wraps, though it’s apparent that this is only the beginning of Velvet Taco’s global journey.