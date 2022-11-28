Velvet Taco Urges Customers to Resist Traditions in New Holiday Campaign

Velvet Taco announces the company’s holiday campaign, Merry Resistmas, encouraging guests to resist the ordinary holiday traditions and fare with the brand’s iconic, neon catering taco box, gift cards, and Weekly Taco Feature – or what the brand calls the WTF – the Fa-La-La Brisket Feast.

MERRY RESISTMAS

Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco invites guests this holiday season to resist settling for typical holiday celebrations and instead to ‘Resist the Ordinary’. With this campaign, the brand is recreating the electric, vibrant dine-in environment through brand experiences that incorporate the same iconic Velvet Taco tastes and smells, but this time it can all happen outside the 4-walls of Velvet Taco.

Says CEO, President, and taco maker Clay Dover, “When the holidays roll around, most of us are accustomed to the same traditions, but this year we wanted it to be different. This holiday season, we’re celebrating the best way we know how – through tacos and providing experiences that are as memorable as they are delicious and that is no exception when our guests bring Velvet Taco to their home. Our team members are excited to share our coined ‘Resist the Ordinary’ spirit with our guests.”

VELVET TACO CATERING

This holiday season, let Velvet Taco cater your celebrations. With Velvet Taco’s boozy libations and scratch-made, out of the ordinary options, any and every fan will find something they’ll love. Not only are their taco options creative and extensive, they are also uniquely packaged in a vibrant catering taco box fit for any occasion. Choose from taco box sizes ranging from 12 tacos all the way up to 48 tacos to individually packed lunch boxes. And don’t forget about the red velvet cake—perfect for ending any event on a sweet note.

GIVE THE GIFT OF TACOS

Guests of all ages can give the gift of Velvet Taco this holiday season through eGift or physical gift cards. Not only do the custom pink and green Velvet Taco gift cards stand out among the crowd with their vibrant colorway and design, they also make it convenient to gift tacos to loved ones near and far.

12 DAYS OF TACOS COUNTDOWN

It wouldn’t be a Velvet Taco Holiday without a giveaway. Velvet Taco’s 12 Days of Tacos will highlight different tacos and user generated content throughout the series with giveaways every other day, resulting in six chances to receive an exclusive giveaway. Prizes include, but are not limited to, Velvet Taco merchandise such as beanies, hoodies, totes, or Velvet Taco catered meals. Fans can check out Velvet Taco’s Instagram account to enter the giveaway starting December 8, 2022. (Instagram: @velvettaco; TikTok: @velvettacoofficial).

*Fans must be a member of The Velvet Room to be eligible for prizes.

WTF: Fa-La-La Brisket Feast

To top off the holiday celebration, Velvet Taco presents their special edition, brand-new WTF, Fa-La-La Brisket Feast. This taco features slow-roasted angus brisket, cheesy hashbrown casserole, roasted carrots, beef gravy, crispy fried onions and fried sage on a flour tortilla ($5.95). The Fa-La-La Brisket Feast will be available December 21-27, 2022 at all Velvet Taco locations excluding food halls. The Weekly Taco Feature is one of the brand’s most sought after taco, because of its uniqueness and limited time availability as it rotates 52 times a year using seasonal and trending ingredients.

Velvet Taco’s Merry Resistmas will run now through December 31, 2022.