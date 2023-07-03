    Velvet Taco's Latest Weekly Taco Feature is Piña Colada Shrimp

    Industry News | July 3, 2023

    Velvet Taco's Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) this week is the Piña Colada Shrimp, which celebrates National Piña Colada Day on July 10. 

    WTF: Piña Colada Shrimp

    Description: coconut shrimp, piña colada sauce, mango pineapple salsa, arugula, sabor sauce, toasted macadamia nuts, micro cilantro, lettuce wrap

    Price: $4.95

    Availability: July 5 -11, WTF availability varies at Food Hall locations. WTF available while supplies last.

