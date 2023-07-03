Velvet Taco's Latest Weekly Taco Feature is Piña Colada Shrimp

Velvet Taco's Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) this week is the Piña Colada Shrimp, which celebrates National Piña Colada Day on July 10. WTF: Piña Colada Shrimp Description: coconut shrimp, piña colada sauce, mango pineapple salsa, arugula, sabor sauce, toasted macadamia nuts, micro cilantro, lettuce wrap Price: $4.95 Availability: July 5 -11, WTF availability varies at Food Hall locations. WTF available while supplies last.

