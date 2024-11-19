The holidays are upon us and Vicious Biscuit is serving up indulgent holiday offerings that encompass the festiveness of the season. The award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations is bringing back a few of its seasonal winter favorites for a limited time, from November 29 through December 31.

For the coffee connoisseur, indulge on a White Peppermint Mocha Latte ($5.50). This cozy holiday hug in a cup combines the rich sweetness of white chocolate with the cool and fresh bite of peppermint and the bitterness of espresso topped with whipped cream and peppermint flakes. Available hot or iced, whichever the preference.

Pair the latte with the cozy, comforting treat of a Sweet Potato Biscuit ($3.50). The naturally sweet, earthy flavor of a sweet potato is infused with cinnamon and brown sugar that offers a delightful balance between sweetness and savory richness.

Then top off any Vicious Biscuit meal with the perfect holiday dream team of flavors. New to the lineup is The Angry Elf ($12), a luxuriously smooth and creamy concoction combining peppermint, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Kahlua, and Jameson Irish Whiskey served over ice with a cinnamon sugar rim and topped with a splash of whole milk. It’s a sweet, cozy winter cocktail that has just the right amount of kick in every sip.

“We are adding to the warmth and comfort our patrons enjoyed from our Fall pumpkin menu and adding the sweetness that’s expected during the holiday season,” said Michael Ball, vice president of operations. “These holiday menu items encapsulate the fun and playfulness of Vicious Biscuit during the season.”

Additionally, guests can order the Sweet Potato Biscuit as part of Vicious Biscuit’s newly re launched catering options. From shareables such as The Sweet Puppies and The Vicious Beignets to Biscuits by the Dozen ($30-35) and from Grab – &- Go (ranging from $8 – $13/person) to Family Style (ranging from $6 – $16/person), there’s something vicious for everyone.

Be sure to include some fun Vicious Biscuit merchandise for family, friends and co-workers. From branded bandanas to Son of a Biscuit tee shirts, be sure to check out the merch and gift the biscuit lover in your life something vicious. Between November 1 through December 25, receive a 20 percent discount on all gift cards: $5 off a $25 gift card, $10 off a $50 gift card, $20 off a $100 gift card. Also, visit your area Costco for gift card bundles!