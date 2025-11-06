Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations, wrapped up a milestone third quarter marked by innovation, operational advancement, and strategic expansion.

The fast-growing brunch brand launched its Vicious Biscuit Rewards omnichannel app, introduced a new systemwide catering program, and announced Cincinnati, OH as its newest franchise market. All are key steps in its mission to redefine the modern breakfast experience through hospitality, technology, and disciplined growth.

Digital Innovation Meets Southern Hospitality

In August, Vicious Biscuit launched its Vicious Biscuit Rewards app, a fully integrated digital platform that unites loyalty, mobile ordering, catering, and analytics to enhance both guest engagement and operational efficiency. Developed with Thanx and MomentSpark, and powered by integrations with OLO and Valutec, the platform enables seamless experiences across dine-in, pick-up, delivery, and catering, reflecting Vicious Biscuit’s commitment to combining hospitality with convenience.

“Loyalty, to us, goes far beyond points or transactional rewards—it’s about cultivating authentic relationships and meaningful connections with our guests,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, COO of Vicious Biscuit. “With the launch of the Vicious Biscuit Rewards app, we now have a fully integrated platform that allows us to meet guests however they choose to experience the brand. While we’re still in the early stages of data collection, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. When guests feel recognized, valued, and engaged, they don’t just visit more often—they become true advocates for the brand. That’s the lasting power of meaningful loyalty.”

Catering Gets a Bold Upgrade

Building on its digital momentum, Vicious Biscuit has introduced a new systemwide catering program, building its signature Southern hospitality into gatherings of all sizes beyond its restaurants. Developed with guest feedback and operational insights, the expanded menu features signature biscuits, breakfast and brunch bars, and exclusive catering-only items like the Chicken Strip Tray, Mini Biscuit Samplers, Beignet Bar – and much more.

To ensure consistency, accuracy, and efficiency across locations, all catering orders are processed directly through the Vicious Biscuit Rewards app or online ordering platform.

“Since we started using the new catering platform, our catering business has become much more organized,” said Jonas Meade, director of operations for GMA Biscuits, with Vicious Biscuit’s first franchise location in Akron, OH. “Orders come in clearly, scheduling is streamlined with integration, and our team can focus more on delivering great food and service instead of managing delivery processes.”

Additionally, guests can earn loyalty points on catering purchases, reinforcing Vicious Biscuit’s emphasis on integrated experiences that reward frequency and deepen engagement.

Expanding the Breakfast Rebellion

Vicious Biscuit continued to build franchise momentum with the announcement of Cincinnati, OH as its newest market. Led by multi-unit McAlister’s Deli operator Jacob Mulvey of VB Roots, LLC, the upcoming West Chester Township location will open early 2026 marking the brand’s third restaurant in Ohio and the first in the Cincinnati market. Mulvey signed a three-unit agreement to develop additional restaurants throughout the region.

“When Jacob said he wanted to invest in Vicious Biscuit, I was ecstatic,” said George McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO. “He’s exactly the kind of partner we look for: experienced, values-driven, and committed to building people as much as profits. Jacob understands our success depends on more than great food; it’s about creating an experience worth sharing. Together, we’re continuing to prove that disciplined growth and heartfelt hospitality can coexist at scale.”

With digital systems, catering innovation, and experienced franchise partners fueling its expansion, Vicious Biscuit is entering the next phase of growth with a clear focus on scalability, consistency, and culture. The brand’s investments in technology and infrastructure are paving the way for continued national momentum and franchise success.

Vicious Biscuit is seeking multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutionaries and spread its Southern hospitality across the U.S. for all to experience. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.viciousbiscuit.com/vicious-biscuit-franchise.

Visit www.viciousbiscuit.com or follow on Instagram @viciousbiscuits, Facebook at ViciousBiscuit1, and TikTok @viciousbiscuitchs to stay in the loop as we continue making big moves and bold biscuit creations.