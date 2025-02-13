Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion, is bringing back a fan favorite for a limited time. From February 17 through March 31, indulge in the perfect treat during the heart of winter with the Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich (12.50).

This epic mashup of bold flavors pushes the limits of what a chicken sandwich can be. A crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Frank’s Hot Sauce, then topped with two piecesof thick cut bacon, tangy pickles, and a drizzle of rich ranch dressing – piled high in the middle of a fresh, made-to-order buttermilk biscuit – is an extraordinary combination.

“It’s like a flavor explosion wrapped up in a biscuit,” said Michael Ball, Vicious Biscuit vice president of operations. “Our Chicken Bacon Ranch is the kind of sandwich that makes people rethink everything they knew about comfort food – just like any of the Vicious Biscuit main entrees. But this…it’s revolutionary.”

For those who are more health conscious, grilled or blackened chicken is available upon request; and the biscuit can be exchanged for a gluten free option. This limited-time offer is available in all nine Vicious Biscuit locations, including the franchise stores in Akron, OH and Gonzales, LA.

“Limited-time offerings play a central role in Vicious Biscuit’s success,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, COO. “Day in and day out we deliver the utmost in Southern hospitality. One of those ways is by listening to our customers and – literally – feeding their souls. This has proven to drive traffic into our locations, keeping the brand top-of-mind while drawing excitement from our loyal followers. Also, the ingredients are already utilized for other menu items, which makes it easier for kitchen operations and reduces any waste.”

Visit www.viciousbiscuit.com for more information – including catering – or follow on Instagram @viciousbiscuits, Facebook at ViciousBiscuit1, and TikTok @viciousbiscuitchs. Vicious Biscuit is also seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutionaries and spread its Vicious hospitality across the U.S. for all to experience. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.viciousbiscuit.com/vicious-biscuit-franchise.