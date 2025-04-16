The first quarter of 2025 was anything but quiet for Vicious Biscuit, the Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion. From unforgettable limited menu drops to the launch of a five-month countdown to a special anniversary, we’re charging into spring with purpose, partnerships, and biscuit-fueled buzz.

“From new flavors to giving back to the community, everything we did this first quarter came from the heart and soul of Vicious Biscuit,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, chief operations officer for Vicious Biscuit. “We’ve been building something special through our people and with our communities in mind. This is just the beginning of what 2025 has in store.”

Leveling Up the Biscuit Experience

Vicious Biscuit kicked off the year with two limited-time offerings that had fans returning for more of the brand’s irresistible over-the-top creations. It brought back a fan favorite which was the perfect treat in the heart of Winter, the Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich. This epic mashup of bold flavors once again pushed the limits of what a chicken sandwich can be: crispy fried chicken breast tossed in Frank’s Hot Sauce, then topped with two pieces of thick cut bacon, tangy pickles, and a drizzle of rich ranch dressing – piled high in the middle of a fresh, made-to-order buttermilk biscuit. For the health conscious, it was also available with grilled or blackened chicken and on a gluten-free biscuit.

In time for Spring, Vicious Biscuit leveled up the brunch experience with its new Buttermilk Biscuit French Toast, which is still available through April 30. Made from scratch in-house everyday, the brand is utilizing every ounce of its buttermilk biscuit dough. This time it’s pressed, dipped in a vanilla cinnamon sugar egg wash, grilled to golden-brown perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar, before it’s ready to be devoured. Guests can take it up a notch by topping it with its signature blackberry or strawberry jam with whipped topping for an extra flavor punch.

The Buttermilk Biscuit French Toast launched with a companion, the Blackberry Smash. This is a refreshing, slightly rebellious cocktail featuring muddled blackberries, fresh mint, lime juice, vodka, and club soda, garnished with mint and juicy blackberries. It is smooth, crisp, and just what any brunch ordered.

5th Anniversary Countdown: Community at the Core

Vicious Biscuit’s second location in Summerville, SC is about to celebrate it’s fifth anniversary. Keeping to the theme of five, the brand kicked off a five-month countdown in February with $5 freshly squeezed mimosas and a one free entrée monthly for an entire year to the first 25 people at the store. Additionally, and most importantly, this hometown favorite committed to spotlighting a different local nonprofit for each of the five months leading up to the 5th anniversary celebration in July.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the communities around our locations,” continued Amanda Kahalehoe, chief operations officer for Vicious Biscuit. “Giving back is rooted in Vicious Biscuit’s DNA. It’s where we all live, work and play, so its important to support those in need around us. It’s good for employee morale because they know they’re making a difference. Employees also appreciate we take the time as a company to do good.”

In February, Vicious Biscuit kicked off the anniversary countdown by partnering with Meals on Wheels of Summerville and in March it raised money for Dorchester Paws. More to come as Vicious Biscuit Summerville inches closer to its fifth anniversary on July 5.

Hattiesburg, MS Joins the Breakfast Rebellion

Vicious Biscuit’s first expansion move in 2025 occurred on Monday, March 31 in Hattiesburg, MS with the week-long countdown to its first location in Mississippi, and the third overall franchise store to open. At the helm are franchise partners, Cliff and Hunter Russum, who also own three Mugshots franchises.

“The Russum brothers opened Hattiesburg running on all cylinders,” said George McLaughlin, Vicious Biscuit CEO. “Their deep understanding of the local market, combined with their proven success in the restaurant industry and the shared value they place on people, made them ideal partners for our expansion. Hattiesburg welcomed Vicious Biscuit with open arms – and in record numbers – and are showing no signs of slowing down.”

Currently, Vicious Biscuit has commitments for 47 franchise locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia over the next five years.