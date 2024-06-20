As temperatures rise, so do the menu offerings from Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations. From June 24 through August 31, taste buds will be tropically ignited with a new symphony of flavors, creating a delectable riptide leading to Vicious Biscuit.

Get transported to paradise with the Caribbean Cordon Bleu ($13) featuring a large, fluffy buttermilk biscuit enveloped with smoked ham, melted white cheddar cheese, grilled chicken and topped with a tropical pineapple salsa.

Each bite offers a tantalizing contrast of flavors – mild, sweet and tangy– that’ll keep guests coming back for more.

Compliment it with the perfect summer duo – a Strawberry Vodka Lemonade ($8) or a Tropical Pineapple Mimosa ($8) – for a refreshing treat. A blend of muddled strawberries, lemonade, basil, and Tito’s Homemade Vodka served over ice, the Strawberry Vodka Lemonade is a vibrant libation for the perfect summer sip. If you want to fully immerse yourself in paradise, the Tropical Pineapple Mimosa encapsulates the spirit of the Caribbean featuring pineapple juice, bubbles, and a smooth Malibu Coconut Rum floater.

“We are thrilled to introduce our tropical summer offerings where guests will experience the vibrant tastes of the Caribbean with every bite – and sip,” said Michael Ball, vice president of operations. “It’s a light, ‘healthier’ option, and when paired with the beverage offerings whisks you away to paradise. We invite patrons to join us in celebrating these vicious flavors of the season.”