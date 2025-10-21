Vicious Biscuit, the fast-growing Southern brunch brand known for its bold flavors and genuine hospitality, has hired Katie DePoppe as its first Director of People and Culture. The new position reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its greatest ingredient: its people, as the company expands across the Southeast and beyond.

In her new role, DePoppe will guide leadership development, talent strategy, and organizational culture, ensuring that Vicious Biscuit’s people-first philosophy remains at the heart of every guest experience. Her appointment represents a strategic investment in culture as infrastructure – one that supports the brand’s continued growth while preserving the warmth and authenticity that define its Southern roots.

“At Vicious Biscuit, we know our success starts and ends with our people,” said George McLaughlin, Co-Founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “Katie understands how to grow a business by growing its people. She brings the experience, insight, and heart we need to build strong teams and strong culture as we continue to scale. This is what makes her the ideal leader to guide us into our next phase of growth.”

DePoppe joins Vicious Biscuit after nine years with Chick-fil-A, where she served as Executive Partner and COO for two high-performing South Carolina franchise restaurants with more than 350 team members and $24 million in annual sales. Known for her mantra, “good people decisions are good business decisions,” she developed a successful leadership pipeline, including a thriving internship program, improved retention and aligned culture across stores, retained workforce during the pandemic, and created or led numerous people-centric systems and processes for an organization with a reputation for growing Chick-fil-A operators and corporate staff members.

At Vicious Biscuit, DePoppe will collaborate closely with the leadership team to strengthen leadership pipelines, strengthen franchise partner development, and build consistent culture across all locations. Her work will ensure the company’s signature hospitality extends to its team members as much as its guests.

A Charleston native, DePoppe earned dual bachelor’s degrees in English and Religion & Philosophy from Charleston Southern University and has successfully completed continuing education courses at Harvard University. A passionate community advocate, she serves on numerous local committees and boards including the Timrod Library and Summerville DREAM, as well as the Town of Summerville Vision Plan Steering Committee.

“People aren’t just part of the business – they are the business,” said DePoppe. “Vicious Biscuit has built something truly special by investing in relationships, not just recipes. I’m excited to help further cultivate an environment where every team member is valued, inspired, and empowered to grow.”