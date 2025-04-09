Savannah-based Savannah Biscuit is bringing Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning fast-casual breakfast concept and Southern-grown originator of bold biscuit creations, is coming to the Peach State. Georgia natives and newest franchise partners, Kelly and Tim Paslawski are looking to bring the concept to Midtown Savannah for their first location and then expand from there.

The Paslawski’s first entered the restaurant scene 10 years ago after opening Chicken Salad Chick, which they own and operate four locations in Savannah, Pooler and Statesboro, Ga. and Bluffton, SC. It was a chance meeting at the local dog park, when they were informed about a place the man visits every single day when in Boone, NC. Since they were already considering various restaurant concepts to expand their brand portfolio, they looked into the concept, called Vicious Biscuit.

The Paslawski’s children were both attending college in Charleston, so months later, they decided to experience Vicious Biscuit during a visit. “At first the line appeared to be 30 people deep, but it moved quickly and we got a table,” said Tim Paslawski. “Our food came out quickly too and we couldn’t believe how good it was. The staff delivered the same customer experience we like to offer within our Chicken Salad Chick locations. It just felt right, so I scanned the QR code for franchise opportunities.”

After discussing the opportunity with other family and friends, Tim visited six out of the seven corporate locations. “I had to slow it down just to make sure it was real,” Tim continued. “We were already highly impressed with George McLaughlin (CEO) and Amanda Kahalehoe (COO) as people, but when I talked to the managers, I saw the same type of folks. Everybody was rowing in the same direction and were determined to create a positive experience for each guest. It felt like an extension of our front porch.”

The Paslawski’s were also looking for that hook that would set them apart in the Savannah food scene for future employees – quality of life. Given the restaurant hours, it enables staff – and Tim and Kelly – to be present for family activities and allows personal time that often gets missed when owning and operating a restaurant.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Kelly and Tim Paslawski join the Vicious Biscuit family and expand into the Peach State,” said George McLaughlin, co-founder and CEO of Vicious Biscuit. “They embody Vicious Biscuit, encompassing the same values that we work hard to achieve every day. Finding the right franchise partners to bring us into Georgia makes sense, given its proximity to our existing corporate locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and north Florida. We are looking forward to disrupting the breakfast and brunch scene in Savannah and beyond with Kelly and Tim.”