There’s a hint of fall in the air – and the smell of pumpkin – as Vicious Biscuit welcomes Autumn with a seasonal pumpkin menu. The award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations is bringing back its pumpkin indulgences that will ignite the comfort flavors of Fall from Sept. 30 through Nov. 24

The Fall seasonal menu invites guests to indulge in a selection of dishes that highlight the versatility of pumpkin, including starters – or desserts – such as Pumpkin Bites ($8). These pumpkin fritters are deep-fried to a golden-brown crust with a tender, flavorful pumpkin center. Served warm and sinfully glazed with vanilla icing for additional sweetness.

Add a comforting blend of softness and richness with Pumpkin Cream Pancakes ($9). These pumpkin-flavored sweet cream pancakes (2) include walnuts and are drizzled with vanilla icing. Each bite is an indulgent choice for breakfast or brunch.

Then compliment the meal with the perfect Fall coffee treat, a Pumpkin Spiced Latte ($5.50). It’s the Vicious Biscuit take on this classic autumn favorite, available hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. The robust coffee flavor combined with the smooth, sweet notes of pumpkin and spices will have guests returning for this beloved seasonal favorite.

“Pumpkin is the quintessential fall flavor, and we’re excited to bring back the Vicious Biscuit twist on these classic offerings,” said Michael Ball, vice president of operations. “This seasonal menu draws in the warmth and comfort of autumn, and we invite patrons to join us in savoring the season.”

Additionally, guests can order these Fall offerings as part of Vicious Biscuit’s newly re-launched catering options. From shareables such as The Sweet Puppies and Jalapeno Cheddar Pups to

Biscuits by the Dozen ($30-35) and from Grab – &- Go (ranging from $8 – $13/person) to Family Style (ranging from $6 – $16/person), there’s something vicious for everyone.