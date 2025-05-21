Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations, is leaning into its Southern roots with the launch of a new limited-time offering (LTO) build around three classic staples on its menu: biscuits, BBQ and sweet tea.

The summer promotion, dubbed “Biscuits ‘n BBQ,” showcases the Babe ($13) – a bold, layered sandwich featuring slow-smoked pulled pork, sweet-and-spicy house-made Vicious bacon, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, and cowboy candy, all piled on Vicious Biscuit’s signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. Paired with freshly brewed Sweet Tea, available for just $1 with a Babe purchase, the seasonal duo is bold, craveable, and unapologetically Southern.

The promotion runs now through June 29 across all 10 Vicious Biscuit locations, including its flagship in Mount Pleasant and second Charleston-area location in Summerville, SC – widely regarded as the birthplace of sweet tea.

“We’re leaning into everything that makes summer in the South special – biscuits, BBQ, sweet tea, and bold, craveable comfort food,” said Mike Ball, Vicious Biscuit vice president of operations. “As we continue scaling the brand, we’re focused on developing LTOs that build excitement with guests, create social engagement, and celebrate our Southern culinary identity. It also demonstrates our commitment to seasonal innovation, high-impact menu items, and operational efficiency.”

Vicious Biscuit is seeking multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutionaries across the U.S.