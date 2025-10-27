Vicious Biscuit, the award-winning Southern-made originator of bold biscuit creations and the rising fast-casual breakfast rebellion, is taking customer loyalty to the next level with a new digital innovation: the Secret (Not So Secret) Menu.

Launching October 27 through November 23 on the Vicious Biscuit Rewards app, the exclusive menu introduces two limited-time creations – Lord of the Fries and Old Country Reboot – available only through the app and at all 10 Vicious Biscuit locations.

The Secret Lineup

The secret menu is a playful new addition to the Vicious Biscuit Rewards experience, giving loyal fans first taste of innovative, off-menu creations that showcase the brand’s signature Southern flair.

Lord of the Fries ($11): Vicious Biscuit’s version of loaded cheddar fries with a kick. crispy fried chicken, seasoned potatoes, melted shredded white cheddar cheese, and bacon bits topped with a ranch drizzle and cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) come together for the ultimate indulgence.

Old Country Reboot ($13): A hearty, old-country breakfast bowl designed to satisfy even the hungriest appetite. Potatoes, crispy fried chicken, maple sausage gravy, and a cage-free egg cooked over medium (or to preference) come topped with black pepper, chives, and plenty of Southern comfort.

“The Vicious Biscuit Rewards app has quickly become a cornerstone of how we connect with our guests and extend the Vicious Biscuit experience beyond the four walls,” said Amanda Kahalehoe, COO at Vicious Biscuit. “The secret menu is a fun, innovative way to drive engagement and give our loyal fans something fresh, while staying true to the send of community and Southern hospitality that defines our brand.”

Since launching in August, the Vicious Biscuit Rewards app has become a key part of the brand’s omnichannel growth strategy, blending digital convenience with personal connection. Guests can earn points and rewards, enjoy birthday perks, and access early notice of upcoming promotions and new menu drops.

The secret menu builds on that foundation by turning app engagement into an experience, creating excitement that brings customers into the restaurant – both in-store and online – while strengthening brand loyalty. Guests can access the menu by downloading the Vicious Biscuit Rewards app available in the App Store and Google Play.

